  • EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 7 Oct 2022
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 223.31 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 223.61. Updated on, 7 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today223.31223.61

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223225.5
EuroEUR221223.2
British PoundGBP255257.5
UAE DirhamAED61.462
Saudi RiyalSAR5959.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD722.94727.94
Canadian DollarCAD163.37164.72
Australian DollarAUD144.27145.52
Omani RiyalOMR581.84586.34
Japanese YenJPY1.251.3
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.2148.66
Qatari RiyalQAR61.3361.83
Bahrain DinarBHD595.75600.25
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY31.3731.62
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.4428.79
Danish KroneDKK29.6129.96
New Zealand DollarNZD127.26128.46
Singapore DollarSGD156.38157.68
Norwegians KroneNOK21.0621.36
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF226.83228.58
Indian RupeeINR2.732.81

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

