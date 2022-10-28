Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022
EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 225 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 227. Updated on, 28 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

EuroEUR225227

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223.2
225.5
EuroEUR225
227
British PoundGBP
259.5
262
UAE DirhamAED64
64.7
Saudi RiyalSAR59.2
59.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD710.17715.17
Canadian DollarCAD162.12163.47
Australian DollarAUD
142.76
144.01
Omani RiyalOMR571.04575.54
Japanese YenJPY1.121.18
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.3846.83
Qatari RiyalQAR60.3360.83
Bahrain DinarBHD584.05589
Thai BhatTHB5.785.88
Chinese YuanCNY30.6430.89
Hong Kong DollarHKD2828.35
Danish KroneDKK29.7330.08
New Zealand DollarNZD128.14129.34
Singapore DollarSGD156.34157.64
Norwegians KroneNOK21.1421.44
Swedish KronaSEK19.9920.29
Swiss FrancCHF222.69224.44
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


