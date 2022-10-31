Advertisement
  • EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 31 Oct 2022
EUR TO PKR

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 221.9 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 222.20. Updated on, 31 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today221.9222.20

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5227.75
EuroEUR224.5226.6
British PoundGBP260262.5
UAE DirhamAED64.465
Saudi RiyalSAR59.860.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD712.92717.92
Canadian DollarCAD163.19164.54
Australian DollarAUD143.04144.29
Omani RiyalOMR557.64578.14
Japanese YenJPY1.151.21
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.8547.3
Qatari RiyalQAR60.6861.18
Bahrain DinarBHD587.45591.95
Thai BhatTHB5.855.95
Chinese YuanCNY30.5630.81
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1428.49
Danish KroneDKK29.6429.99
New Zealand DollarNZD129.08130.28
Singapore DollarSGD156.91158.21
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5521.85
Swedish KronaSEK20.1920.49
Swiss FrancCHF223.14224.89
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

