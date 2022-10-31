EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 31 Oct 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 221.9 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 222.20. Updated on, 31 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 221.9 222.20

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225.5 227.75 Euro EUR 224.5 226.6 British Pound GBP 260 262.5 UAE Dirham AED 64.4 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.8 60.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 712.92 717.92 Canadian Dollar CAD 163.19 164.54 Australian Dollar AUD 143.04 144.29 Omani Riyal OMR 557.64 578.14 Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.21 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.85 47.3 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.68 61.18 Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.45 591.95 Thai Bhat THB 5.85 5.95 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.56 30.81 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.14 28.49 Danish Krone DKK 29.64 29.99 New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.08 130.28 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.91 158.21 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.55 21.85 Swedish Krona SEK 20.19 20.49 Swiss Franc CHF 223.14 224.89 Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.