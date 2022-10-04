Euro TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Oct 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 221.97 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 222.26 . Updated on, 5 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 221.97 222.26

Euro TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 226.5 229 Euro EUR 223 225.5 British Pound GBP 255 257.5 UAE Dirham AED 62.7 63.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.4 61 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 734 739 Canadian Dollar CAD 164.67 166.02 Australian Dollar AUD 146.46 147.71 Omani Riyal OMR 591.9 596.4 Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.23 610.73 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39 Danish Krone DKK 30.05 30.4 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 159 160.3 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 230.56 232.31 Indian Rupee INR 2.79 2.87

