EURO TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan – 24 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates ( Credit File)

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 217.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 219.8. Updated on, 24 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

EuroEUR217.6219.8

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD222.7224.9
EuroEUR217.6219.8
British PoundGBP249.5252
UAE DirhamAED61.261.9
Saudi RiyalSAR59.159.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD711.6716.6
Canadian DollarCAD161.05162.4
Australian DollarAUD139.96141.21
Omani RiyalOMR573.82578.32
Japanese YenJPY1.11.17
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7247.17
Qatari RiyalQAR60.761.2
Bahrain DinarBHD587.6592.1
Thai BhatTHB5.85.9
Chinese YuanCNY30.6230.87
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1528.5
Danish KroneDKK29.1829.53
New Zealand DollarNZD126.37127.57
Singapore DollarSGD155.59156.89
Norwegians KroneNOK20.8721.17
Swedish KronaSEK19.7220.02
Swiss FrancCHF220.85222.6
Indian RupeeINR2.672.75

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website

