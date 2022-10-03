GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 3 Oct 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 254.52 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 255.08. Updated on, 3 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 254.52 255.08

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225 227.5 Euro EUR 218 220.5 British Pound GBP 245.5 248 UAE Dirham AED 61 61.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 60 60.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746 751 Canadian Dollar CAD 169 170.35 Australian Dollar AUD 150.71 151.96 Omani Riyal OMR 601.35 605.85 Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.53 620.03 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.5 29.85 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.12 162.42 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 236.36 238.11 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.