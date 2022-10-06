Advertisement
  GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 256.08 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 256.42. Updated on, 6 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today256.08256.42

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD226228
EuroEUR221223
British PoundGBP260262.5
UAE DirhamAED61.562.2
Saudi RiyalSAR59.560.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD740.24745.24
Canadian DollarCAD169170.35
Australian DollarAUD148.67149.92
Omani RiyalOMR594.86599.36
Japanese YenJPY1.251.3
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.3149.76
Qatari RiyalQAR62.9363.43
Bahrain DinarBHD609.24613.74
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.18932.44
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.1829.53
Danish KroneDKK30.7331.08
New Zealand DollarNZD131.44132.64
Singapore DollarSGD160.79162.09
Norwegians KroneNOK21.121.4
Swedish KronaSEK21.121.4
Swiss FrancCHF233.57235.32
Indian RupeeINR2.812.89

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

