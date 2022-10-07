Advertisement
  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 7 Oct 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 256.08 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 256.42. Updated on, 7 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today256.08256.42

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223225.5
EuroEUR221223.2
British PoundGBP255257.5
UAE DirhamAED61.462
Saudi RiyalSAR5959.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD722.94727.94
Canadian DollarCAD163.37164.72
Australian DollarAUD144.27145.52
Omani RiyalOMR581.84586.34
Japanese YenJPY1.251.3
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.2148.66
Qatari RiyalQAR61.3361.83
Bahrain DinarBHD595.75600.25
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY31.3731.62
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.4428.79
Danish KroneDKK29.6129.96
New Zealand DollarNZD127.26128.46
Singapore DollarSGD156.38157.68
Norwegians KroneNOK21.0621.36
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF226.83228.58
Indian RupeeINR2.732.81

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

