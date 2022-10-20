GBP to PKR rate in Pakistan – 20th Oct, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 249.73 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 250.07. Updated on, 20 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 249.73 250.07

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan