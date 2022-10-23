Advertisement
GBP to PKR rate in Pakistan – 24th Oct, 2022

GBP to PKR rate in Pakistan – 24th Oct, 2022

Articles
GBP to PKR rate in Pakistan – 24th Oct, 2022

Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 249.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 252. Updated on, 24 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

British PoundGBP249.5252

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD222.7224.9
EuroEUR217.6219.8
British PoundGBP249.5252
UAE DirhamAED61.261.9
Saudi RiyalSAR59.159.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD711.6716.6
Canadian DollarCAD161.05162.4
Australian DollarAUD139.96141.21
Omani RiyalOMR573.82578.32
Japanese YenJPY1.11.17
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7247.17
Qatari RiyalQAR60.761.2
Bahrain DinarBHD587.6592.1
Thai BhatTHB5.85.9
Chinese YuanCNY30.6230.87
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1528.5
Danish KroneDKK29.1829.53
New Zealand DollarNZD126.37127.57
Singapore DollarSGD155.59156.89
Norwegians KroneNOK20.8721.17
Swedish KronaSEK19.7220.02
Swiss FrancCHF220.85222.6
Indian RupeeINR2.672.75

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

