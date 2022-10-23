GBP to PKR rate in Pakistan – 24th Oct, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 249.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 252. Updated on, 24 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

British Pound GBP 249.5 252

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 222.7 224.9 Euro EUR 217.6 219.8 British Pound GBP 249.5 252 UAE Dirham AED 61.2 61.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.6 716.6 Canadian Dollar CAD 161.05 162.4 Australian Dollar AUD 139.96 141.21 Omani Riyal OMR 573.82 578.32 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.72 47.17 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.7 61.2 Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.6 592.1 Thai Bhat THB 5.8 5.9 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.15 28.5 Danish Krone DKK 29.18 29.53 New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.37 127.57 Singapore Dollar SGD 155.59 156.89 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.87 21.17 Swedish Krona SEK 19.72 20.02 Swiss Franc CHF 220.85 222.6 Indian Rupee INR 2.67 2.75

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.