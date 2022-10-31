A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 117,884 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate in Karachi

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117,884 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 108,060 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 126,042.

Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 31 oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 137,500.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 117,884 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 137,500 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,060 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 126,042

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.