Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 29 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 136300 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 107983 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 126041.

Gold price in Pakistan, 29 Oct 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 137500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 137500 Rs. 126041 Rs. 120313 Rs. 103125 per 10 Gram Rs. 117800 Rs. 107983 Rs. 103075 Rs. 88350 per Gram Gold Rs. 11780 Rs. 10798 Rs. 10308 Rs. 8835 per Ounce Rs. 334000 Rs. 306164 Rs. 292250 Rs. 250500

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Advertisement

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Advertisement Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.