Edition: English
Edition: English

Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 06 Oct 2022

Gold Rate in Kuwait today – File

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 531.810 per ounce on 06 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 06 Oct 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased to KWD 17.400 from the previous day’s KWD 16.950.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased to KWD 16.650 from the previous day’s KWD 16.300.

DateOunce24 Carat22 Carat21 Carat18 Carat
Oct 06541.14017.40016.65015.19013.020
Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Get the updates about today gold price in Qatar, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in KWD currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

