Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 12 Oct 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 533.370 per ounce on 12 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 12 Oct 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram remains the same at KWD 17.150 from the previous day’s KWD 17.150.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) remains the same at KWD 16.550 from the previous day’s KWD 16.550.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.150 KWD Yesterday: 17.150 Gram K22 16.550 KWD Yesterday: 16.550 Gram K21 14.940 KWD Yesterday: 15.000 Gram K18 12.810 KWD Yesterday: 12.860 1 Gold Ounce 533.370 KWD

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Get the updates about today gold price in Qatar, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in KWD currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss