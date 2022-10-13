Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 13 Oct 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 533.370 per ounce on 13 Oct 2022.
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.
Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.
Today Gold Rate in Kuwait
Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 13 Oct 2022.
The rate of 24 karat/gram remains the same at KWD 17.150 from the previous day’s KWD 17.150.
The gold rate (22 karat/gram) remains the same at KWD 16.550 from the previous day’s KWD 16.550.
|Gold Unit
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|Gram K24
17.150 KWD
Yesterday: 17.150
|Gram K22
16.550 KWD
Yesterday: 16.550
|Gram K21
14.940 KWD
Yesterday: 15.000
|Gram K18
12.810 KWD
Yesterday: 12.860
|1 Gold Ounce
533.370 KWD
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss
