Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 16 Oct 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 517.820 per ounce on 16 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 16 Oct 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 16.650 from the previous day’s KWD 17.000.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to KWD 16.150 from the previous day’s KWD 16.350.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 16.650 KWD Yesterday: 17.000 Gram K22 16.150 KWD Yesterday: 16.350 Gram K21 14.540 KWD Yesterday: 14.830 Gram K18 12.470 KWD Yesterday: 12.710 1 Gold Ounce 517.820 KWD

