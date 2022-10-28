Advertisement
  • Gold RATE in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 28 Oct 2022
Gold Rate in Kuwait today – File

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 524.040 per ounce on 28 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased to KWD 16.850 from the previous day’s KWD 16.750.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased to KWD 16.400 from the previous day’s KWD 16.300.

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 28 Oct 2022.

Gold UnitKuwaiti Dinar
Gram K24
16.850 KWD
Yesterday: 16.750
Gram K22
16.400 KWD
Yesterday: 16.300
Gram K21
14.720 KWD
Yesterday: 14.610
Gram K18
12.620 KWD
Yesterday: 12.530
1 Gold Ounce
524.040

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Get the updates about today gold price in Qatar, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in KWD currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day.

