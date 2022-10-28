Gold RATE in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 28 Oct 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 524.040 per ounce on 28 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased to KWD 16.850 from the previous day’s KWD 16.750.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased to KWD 16.400 from the previous day’s KWD 16.300.

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 28 Oct 2022.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 16.850 KWD Yesterday: 16.750 Gram K22 16.400 KWD Yesterday: 16.300 Gram K21 14.720 KWD Yesterday: 14.610 Gram K18 12.620 KWD Yesterday: 12.530 1 Gold Ounce 524.040

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in KWD currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets every day.