  • Gold RATE in KWD– Today’s Gold Price in KWD– 31 Oct 2022
Gold Rate in Kuwait today – File

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decreased of KWD 514.710 per ounce on 31 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 16.550 from the previous day’s KWD 16.700.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to KWD 16.100 from the previous day’s KWD 16.300.

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 31 Oct 2022.

Gold UnitKuwaiti Dinar
Gram K24
16.550 KWD
Yesterday: 16.700
Gram K22
16.100 KWD
Yesterday: 16.300
Gram K21
14.440 KWD
Yesterday: 14.570
Gram K18
12.380 KWD
Yesterday: 12.490
1 Gold Ounce
514.710 KWD

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Get the updates about today gold price in Qatar, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in KWD currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day.

