Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 24 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 136500 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 107249 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 125124.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 24 Oct 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 136500. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 136500 Rs. 125124 Rs. 119438 Rs. 102375 per 10 Gram Rs. 117000 Rs. 107249 Rs. 102375 Rs. 87750 per Gram Gold Rs. 11700 Rs. 10725 Rs. 10238 Rs. 8775 per Ounce Rs. 331700 Rs. 304056 Rs. 290238 Rs. 248775 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Advertisement