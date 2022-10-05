Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 06 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 148100 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 127000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 116416 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135757.

Gold price in Pakistan, 06 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 148100.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 148100 Rs. 135757 Rs. 129588 Rs. 111075 per 10 Gram Rs. 127000 Rs. 116416 Rs. 111125 Rs. 95250 per Gram Gold Rs. 12700 Rs. 11642 Rs. 11113 Rs. 9525

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.