Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 07 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 142799 on Friday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 122430 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112230 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 130902.

Gold price in Pakistan, 07 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 142799.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 142799 Rs. 130902 Rs. 124942 Rs. 107096 per 10 Gram Rs. 122430 Rs. 112230 Rs. 107120 Rs. 91820 per Gram Gold Rs. 12243 Rs. 11223 Rs. 10712 Rs. 9182

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

