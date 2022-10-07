Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 08 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 142700 on Saturday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 122300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112108 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 130807.

Gold price in Pakistan, 08 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 142700. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 142700 Rs. 130807 Rs. 124863 Rs. 107025 per 10 Gram Rs. 122300 Rs. 112108 Rs. 107013 Rs. 91725 per Gram Gold Rs. 12230 Rs. 11211 Rs. 10701 Rs. 9173 per Ounce Rs. 346700 Rs. 317806 Rs. 303363 Rs. 260025 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.