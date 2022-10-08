Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 09 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 141492 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 121310 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 111200 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 129700.

Gold price in Pakistan, 08 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 141492. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 141492 Rs. 129700 Rs. 123810 Rs. 106116 per 10 Gram Rs. 121310 Rs. 111200 Rs. 106150 Rs. 90980 per Gram Gold Rs. 12131 Rs. 11120 Rs. 10615 Rs. 9098 per Ounce Rs. 343908 Rs. 315246 Rs. 300930 Rs. 257924 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.