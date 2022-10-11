Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 12 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 138000 on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 118300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 108441 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 126499.

Gold price in Pakistan, 12 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 138000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 138000 Rs. 126499 Rs. 120750 Rs. 103500 per 10 Gram Rs. 118300 Rs. 108441 Rs. 103513 Rs. 88725 per Gram Gold Rs. 11830 Rs. 10844 Rs. 10351 Rs. 8873 per Ounce Rs. 335400 Rs. 307448 Rs. 293475 Rs. 251550 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.