Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 13 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 136900 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 107616 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 125491.

Gold price in Pakistan, 13 Oct 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 136900.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 136900 Rs. 125491 Rs. 119788 Rs. 102675 per 10 Gram Rs. 117400 Rs. 107616 Rs. 102725 Rs. 88050 per Gram Gold Rs. 11740 Rs. 10762 Rs. 10273 Rs. 8805 per Ounce Rs. 332800 Rs. 305064 Rs. 291200 Rs. 249600 Advertisement The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.