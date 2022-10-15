Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 16 Oct 2022

Articles
Gold Rate in Pakistan – File

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135200 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 115900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106241 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 123932.

Gold price in Pakistan, 16 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 135200.

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs. 135200Rs. 123932Rs. 118300Rs. 101400
per 10 GramRs. 115900Rs. 106241Rs. 101413Rs. 86925
per Gram GoldRs. 11590Rs. 10624Rs. 10141Rs. 8693
per OunceRs. 328600Rs. 301214Rs. 287525Rs. 246450

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Next Story