Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 30 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 136100 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 116700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106974 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 124757.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 136100. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 136100 Rs. 124757 Rs. 119088 Rs. 102075 per 10 Gram Rs. 116700 Rs. 106974 Rs. 102113 Rs. 87525 per Gram Gold Rs. 11670 Rs. 10697 Rs. 10211 Rs. 8753 per Ounce Rs. 330800 Rs. 303231 Rs. 289450 Rs. 248100 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.