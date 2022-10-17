Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 17 Oct 2022

Gold rate in Qatar recorded a decreased of QAR 5,986.32 per ounce on 17 Oct 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Qatar provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in QAR and its converted price of gold Qatari Riyal facilitates to the Qatari gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in QATAR

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 17 Oct 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to QAR 192.46 from the previous day’s QAR 195.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to QAR 176.42 from the previous day’s QAR 179.21.

Gold Unit Qatari riyal -1.39% Gram 24K 192.46 Yesterday: 195.18 Gram 22K 176.42 Yesterday: 178.92 Gram 21K 168.40 Yesterday: 170.78 Gram 18K 144.35 Yesterday: 146.39 Ounce 5,986.32 Yesterday: 6,070.96 Tola 2,244.87 Yesterday: 2,276.61

