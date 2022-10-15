Gold Rate in UAE today on, 16 Oct 2022

Today Gold rates in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is AED 1985 for 10 grams and AED 2542.43 for one tola.

Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in UAE

