Fans of the motorcycle are thrilled that Atlas Honda has introduced the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 in Pakistan with a brand-new sticker, known as a NAWEE PATTI. With regard to the features and qualities provided to the end user, the Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan is a little bit excessive.

It’s important to note that the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 model has a new sticker as the only change from the model from the previous year; otherwise, nothing has changed. The Honda CD 70 2023 is a straightforward motorbike that is slightly less expensive and has identical characteristics and design, thus many tend to prefer it over the CD 70 Dream.

The Honda CD 70 Dream, on the other hand, is a specialized product that appeals to a particular market of buyers who are searching for an entry-level motorcycle but desire something that sticks out in comparison to the straightforward CD 70. This is precisely what the Honda CD 70 Dream provides.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan 2023

The Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 is priced at Rs. 124,500, which is the company’s suggested retail price. Third-party dealerships and retailers are permitted to increase the motorcycle’s price by a few thousand rupees (PKR).

Honda CD 70 Dream Technical Specifications:

Engine 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled Displacement 72 cm3 Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Clutch Multiplate Wet Clutch Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Starting Kick Starter Frame Backbone Type Dimension(LxWxH) 1899 x 751 x 1014 mm Ground Clearance 136 mm Petrol Capacity 8.6 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter) Tire at Front 2.25 – 17 (4 PR) Tire at Back 2.50 – 17 (4 PR) Dry Weight 82kg

