Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan 2023

Articles
  • The Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 is priced at Rs. 124,500.
  • Third-party dealerships and retailers are permitted to increase the motorcycle’s price.
  • This model has a new sticker as the only change from the previous year.
Fans of the motorcycle are thrilled that Atlas Honda has introduced the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 in Pakistan with a brand-new sticker, known as a NAWEE PATTI. With regard to the features and qualities provided to the end user, the Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan is a little bit excessive.

It’s important to note that the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 model has a new sticker as the only change from the model from the previous year; otherwise, nothing has changed. The Honda CD 70 2023 is a straightforward motorbike that is slightly less expensive and has identical characteristics and design, thus many tend to prefer it over the CD 70 Dream.

The Honda CD 70 Dream, on the other hand, is a specialized product that appeals to a particular market of buyers who are searching for an entry-level motorcycle but desire something that sticks out in comparison to the straightforward CD 70. This is precisely what the Honda CD 70 Dream provides.

The Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 is priced at Rs. 124,500, which is the company’s suggested retail price. Third-party dealerships and retailers are permitted to increase the motorcycle’s price by a few thousand rupees (PKR).

Honda CD 70 Dream Technical Specifications:

Engine4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled
Displacement72 cm3
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio9.3:1
ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Transmission4 Speed Constant Mesh
StartingKick Starter
FrameBackbone Type
Dimension(LxWxH)1899 x 751 x 1014 mm
Ground Clearance136 mm
Petrol Capacity8.6 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
Tire at Front2.25 – 17 (4 PR)
Tire at Back2.50 – 17 (4 PR)
Dry Weight82kg
