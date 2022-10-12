LCCI for business community representation in policy-making

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to consult stakeholders while formulating business related policies to make them result-oriented and beneficial for the economy, a statement said.

LCCI president Kashif Anwar, while talking to a delegation of 34th Public Sector Management and Governance Course, said that the LCCI is emphasising on the importance of filing tax returns in order to broaden the tax base.

Anwar said that the business community does not want to minimise the role of the government.

“We want due representation of the private sector in the policy making process. Giving respect to the existing tax payers is a key to widen the tax base,” he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and executive committee member Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim also spoke on the occasion.

Advertisement

Mahmood said that the bureaucracy sometimes considers the business community their opponents which is not the truth. “We are sharing the burden of the government by revenue and employment generation. The business community wants reciprocal response and respect from the government as well,” he added.

The leader of the delegation Zoune Arif said that the purpose of the visit is to enhance liaison between the public and private sector in order to run the relative affairs smoothly.

There are a lot of policy gaps due to a lack of coordination between public and private sectors, she added. Zoune expressed hope that these participants will fulfill the needs of the business community after accomplishing the course and assuming their offices.

Also Read PSX sheds 148 points over profit-taking KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone on Wednesday...