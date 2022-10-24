Advertisement
  • Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 24th Oct 2022
A peer-to-peer blockchain-based cryptocurrency called Litecoin, or LTC, was introduced in 2011. It is used to move money between people or companies and is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. You may plan your trades using the chart, which gives you a complete view of the LTC/USD price in real time. Our Litecoin news and analysis articles provide knowledgeable viewpoints on the current price movement as well as the Litecoin outlook.

Today’s Litecoin Price

DATELitecoinUSD
Today01
$52.44 USD
Litecoin Price Prediction

On Tuesday, October 25, we expect the price of Litecoin to range between $52.0 and $59.8, with a final price of $55.9 per coin. LTC to USD forecast for October 26: lowest price $52.5, highest price $60.5, and final price of 56.5 dollars per coin. On Thursday, October 27, we expect the price of Litecoin to range between $52.9 and $60.9, with a final price of $56.9 per coin. LTC to USD forecast for Friday, October 28: lowest price $53.2, highest price $61.2, and final price of 57.2 dollars per coin.

 

 

