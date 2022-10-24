Advertisement
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 25th Oct 2022

The Terra Luna Classic price has decreased to $0.00024898 today, a 5.5% loss in the last 24 hours. The altcoin has also dropped 11% in a week and 19% in a fortnight, as an earlier rise this month fades, despite continuous token burns by Binance and others.

Today’s Lunc Price

Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0002302 USD

DATELuna ClassicUSD
Today010.0002302

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction – Will LUNC Price Hit $10?

LUNC’s price chart suggests a rebound. Its relative strength index (purple) fell to over 20 in the prior two days before rising in the past day, suggesting a rebound.

Its 30-day moving average (red) remains below its 200-day average (blue). This technical indicator alone suggests that LUNC is undervalued and must rise again.

After another suggestion was passed, the tax burn on all LUNC transactions was decreased to 0.2%. This is optimistic since the same idea sends 10% of each “burn” to a community development pool to help rebuild the Terra Classic environment.

As a result, there is an argument that LUNC will experience more rallies and longer-term gains. The problem is that its circulating supply is still approximately 6.9 trillion LUNC, as opposed to around 350 million at the time of its all-time high (of $119 in April).

