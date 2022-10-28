Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 29th October 2022

Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 29th October 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 29th October 2022

Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 29th October 2022

Advertisement

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and MANA TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price

Decentraland price today Is $0.6404 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.6404

Decentraland (Mana) Price Prediction:

Since May 2021, when MANA’s price rose to an all-time high of $5.91, it has been falling within a downward parallel channel.

Advertisement

In May 2022, the MANA price fell to $0.62 before bouncing and creating a very long lower wick (green icon). These wicks are said to represent buying pressure. At the time, this was seen as a highly positive development because it averted a potential breach and validated the channel’s support line as well as the $).75 support area.

As a result, it is expected that the price of Decentraland will decrease toward the next close long-term support level of $0.49.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story