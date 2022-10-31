Musk does not plan on firing workers

Elon Musk denies reports that he intends to fire Twitter employees.

The electric car-maker completed his $44 billion acquisition.

Top executives left after the takeover.

In order to avoid having to make payments, according to a New York Times report, Elon Musk intends to fire Twitter employees before the beginning of the following month.

In response to a tweeter’s inquiry over the report, he stated: “This is incorrect.”

After months of legal wrangling, Mr. Musk finally completed his $44 billion (£37.9 billion) acquisition of the social networking company last week.

Top executives of the company, including the chairman, chief financial officer, and chief executive, all left after the takeover.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Mr. Musk had mandated significant job cuts across Twitter’s personnel.

The layoffs, according to the newspaper, would occur prior to 1 November, when employees were scheduled to receive grants of business shares as a significant component of their compensation agreements.

Twitter users have been debating how the platform would change under Mr. Musk’s leadership since the acquisition.

Some people have expressed concern that laxer free speech laws would allow persons who were barred for using hate speech or misleading material to return to the platform.

Mr. Musk stated last week that he didn’t want the platform to become into a forum for hate and divisiveness. He wrote, “It is evident that Twitter cannot turn into a free-for-all hell-scape where anything may be spoken with no consequences.

Nevertheless, Mr. Musk tweeted a screenshot of a New York Times headline accusing him of sharing a link to a “site known to propagate false news” after refuting the New York Times claim on job losses.

The New York Times’ headline made reference to a response Mr. Musk had sent to a tweet by former US presidential contender Hillary Clinton over the weekend before deleting it.

His response included a reference to a hoax alleging that Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had been attacked.

Separately, in answer to a query regarding users becoming verified on the site and earning the coveted “blue check mark,” he stated the procedure will be changed.

Without providing any additional information, Mr. Musk stated that “the entire authentication procedure is currently being overhauled.”

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

The company reportedly intended to charge users to become verified.

A Twitter poll that Mr. Musk launched also asked his more than 112 million followers if they thought the short-form video app Vine should be brought back.

Twitter acquired the platform that allows people to broadcast looping videos of six seconds in 2012.

By the end of 2015, it had more than 200 million active users before the social media platform abandoned it.

Polls on whether or not Mr. Musk should sell 10% of his stock in Tesla and whether or not Twitter should have an edit button have both been conducted in the past.

