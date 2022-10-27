Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 27 Oct, 2022
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 27 Oct, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 27 Oct, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 27 Oct, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result: The Lottery Sambad Results for Oct 27, 2022, are now available. Keep an eye on the Nagaland Lottery Dear Eagle Evening live results and updates, as well as the list of the winning numbers.

Nagaland is one of 13 states with the authority to hold legal lotteries. Sambad, Nagaland’s nightly lottery, is well-known. People in and around Nagaland have a fantastic opportunity to try their luck and win a substantial sum of money.

The Nagaland lottery ticket costs 6 rupees. The Directorate of Nagaland Lotteries organizes and manages the Nagaland Lottery.

Nagaland State Lottery Results Oct 27

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM

 

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM

