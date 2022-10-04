New Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

Yamaha has make some noise with the news of a significant price increase.

This is the fifth price increase for Yamaha in 2022.

The most recent one has increased bike prices to Rs. 331,000.

The following are the new prices, which take effect right away:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 273,000 286,000 13,000 YB-125Z DX 292,500 307,000 14,500 YBR-125 300,000 315,000 15,000 YBR-125G 312,500 328,000 15,500 YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray) 315,500 331,000 15,500

Although the corporation did not give an explanation for the increase, it is plausible to assume that depreciation of the local currency is the main offender.

This is the fifth price increase for Yamaha in 2022. Since February 2022, the bicycle manufacturer has been periodically raising prices. The continued economic problems in Pakistan have led to further price increases, which motorcycle dealers and industry analysts are anticipating.

According to the most recent government estimates, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94%, therefore motorcycle manufacturers have no justification to raise prices so frequently and by such significant margins.

