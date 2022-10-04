Advertisement
date 2022-10-04
New Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

Articles
New Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

  • Yamaha has make some noise with the news of a significant price increase.
  • This is the fifth price increase for Yamaha in 2022.
  • The most recent one has increased bike prices to Rs. 331,000.
Yamaha has chosen to make some noise with the news of a significant price increase after two months of silence. The most recent one has increased bike prices to Rs. 331,000 after the corporation published the most recent one on July 31, 2022.

The following are the new prices, which take effect right away:

BikesCurrent Prices (Rs.)Revised Prices (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
YB-125Z273,000286,00013,000
YB-125Z DX292,500307,00014,500
YBR-125300,000315,00015,000
YBR-125G312,500328,00015,500
YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray)315,500331,00015,500
Although the corporation did not give an explanation for the increase, it is plausible to assume that depreciation of the local currency is the main offender.

This is the fifth price increase for Yamaha in 2022. Since February 2022, the bicycle manufacturer has been periodically raising prices. The continued economic problems in Pakistan have led to further price increases, which motorcycle dealers and industry analysts are anticipating.

According to the most recent government estimates, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94%, therefore motorcycle manufacturers have no justification to raise prices so frequently and by such significant margins.

