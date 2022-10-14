Ordercall, ICMAP sign deal to optimise talent acquisition

KARACHI: Ordercall, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) to optimise talent acquisition, a statement said.

Ordercall Head of People and Culture Farhan Hidayat said that Ordercall’s people lie at the heart of its business. “We are pleased to partner with one of Pakistan’s most prestigious institutions to fuel our mission with the right talent and create a long-term positive impact.”

ICMAP Executive Director Amir Aijaz Khan said that ICMAP’s vision is to be the preference in value optimisation for business.

“We look forward to strengthening Ordercall’s competencies and creating leaders for the B2B e-commerce industry,” he added.

ICMAP’s Amir Aijaz Khan and Ordercall’s Farhan Hidayat signed the agreement.

Advertisement

The partnership will strengthen Ordercall’s talent acquisition and management capabilities, create strategic networking opportunities and facilitate employee engagement through ICMAP’s extensive experience in the field of management accountancy.

The companies will work closely to empower Pakistan’s more than 2 million retailers and digitalise B2B conventional retail trade.