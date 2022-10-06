Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Pakistan bourse continues to remain bullish over rupee stability
Pakistan bourse continues to remain bullish over rupee stability

Pakistan bourse continues to remain bullish over rupee stability

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan bourse continues to remain bullish over rupee stability

Pakistan bourse continues to remain bullish over rupee stability

Advertisement
  • The Pakistan equity market closed in the green zone on Thursday.
  • Analysts recommend investors adopt the “Buy on Dip” strategy in the upcoming sessions.
  • The (ADB) stated that it would give Pakistan around $2.3 billion in aid.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the green zone on Thursday with bulls staying in control throughout the day over rupee stability and other positive news, analysts said.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the cut of yields declined in the latest T-bill auction to indicate the status quo in the policy rate announcement scheduled for next week.

“The rupee’s winning streak continued against the dollar. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has promised to provide $2.5 billion to Pakistan to help in flood relief activities by the end of October,” he added.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 549.15 points, or 1.32 per cent to close at 42,160.57 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 290.34 points, or 1.86 per cent, to close at 15,894.70 points.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the bulls ruled the day at the PSX after the ADB stated that it would give Pakistan around $2.3 billion in aid.

“Due to the decline in the international coal prices, the cement sector remained in the limelight as the benchmark KSE-100 Index traded in the green throughout the day.

Advertisement

The investors’ sentiments remained bullish, continuing the positive momentum from the previous close. While third-tier stocks led the volume board, the main board continued to be on the healthy side,” he added.

The analysts expect the market to continue the uptrend. Hence, recommending investors adopt the “Buy on Dip” strategy in the upcoming sessions.

As many as 373 scrips were active of which 206 advanced, 136 declined and 31 remained unchanged.
The ready market volumes stood at 442.58 million shares, compared with the turnover of 635.59 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Nestle Pakistan up Rs50 to close at Rs5,750/share, and Reliance Cotton up Rs32.05 to close at Rs460.01/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Sapphire Textile down Rs86 to close at Rs1,063/share, and Pak Services down Rs76.81 to close at Rs947.31/share.

Advertisement

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 116.85 million shares. The scrip gained 2 paisas to close at Rs1.59/share, followed by TPL Properties with a turnover of 29.82 million shares. It gained 99 paisas to close at Rs22.12/share. TRG Pakistan remained the third with a turnover of 23.59 million shares. It gained Rs3.49 to close at Rs147.40/share.

Also Read

PSX adds 260 points over upbeat economic data
PSX adds 260 points over upbeat economic data

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 260.99 points. WorldCall Telecom...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 12th Jan 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 12th Jan 2023
ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment for RLNG plants
ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment for RLNG plants
PSX witnesses mixed session on World Bank’s GDP growth forecast of 2%
PSX witnesses mixed session on World Bank’s GDP growth forecast of 2%
Car sales plunge 38% in first half of FY23
Car sales plunge 38% in first half of FY23
NEPRA reduces power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for KE consumers
NEPRA reduces power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for KE consumers
Rupee continue to fall against dollar
Rupee continue to fall against dollar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story