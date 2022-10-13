Pakistan equity market closes slightly up

The Pakistan equity market closed in the green zone on Thursday after witnessing a range-bound session.

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the green zone on Thursday after witnessing a range-bound session where the investors’ participation remained dull, analysts said.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the equities closed slightly positive where the KSE-100 Index settled at 42,085 level, up 0.19 per cent.

“A range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where the market made an intraday high of 114 points and an intraday low of 106 points. The investors’ interest remained mostly in the technology sector where System Limited closed 4.9 per cent higher,” he added.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 78.58 points, or 0.19 per cent to close at 42,085.72 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 33.81 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 15,603.89 points.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the stocks witnessed a range-bound session despite opening in the green zone.

“The benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded a lackluster session as the investors’ participation remained low, which caused the volume to decline sharply. The market fluctuated in both directions, but ended up in the green zone, whereas the IT sector remained in the limelight,” he added.

As many as 341 scrips were active of which 158 advanced, 161 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 222.22 million shares, compared with the turnover of 238.65 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Colgate Palm up Rs72.21 to close at Rs2,086/share, and Sapphire Textile up Rs35 to close at Rs1,099/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Faisal Spinning down Rs25 to close at Rs385/share, and Reliance Cotton down Rs24 to close at Rs570/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 50.64 million shares. The scrip gained 1 paisa to close at Rs1.52/share, followed by TRG Pakistan with a turnover of 23.19 million shares. It shed Rs1.11 to close at Rs128.47/share. Pak Refinery remained the third with a turnover of 9.60 million shares. It gained 16 paisas to close at Rs17.98/share.

