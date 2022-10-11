Pakistan Industrial Expo from 15th

LAHORE: The sixth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is going to be held from October 15 to 17 at Johar Town Expo Centre, co-hosted by the University of Sargodha and Everest International Expo with special emphasis on linking the industry in Sargodha with the international players, a statement said.

Over 120 top industrial Chinese manufacturers will participate in the event, showcasing mainly agricultural, CNC and construction machinery, renewable energy, chemicals, auto-parts, etc, Everest General Manager Yousuf Fa told a press conference on Monday.

The exhibition would use both online and offline methods, as the products would be physically present at the booths set up at the expo, while business-to-business meetings would be arranged online, he said.

On the conclusion, all the products would be shifted to a permanent display centre in Johar Town, he said, adding that they were also planning to hold a Made-in-Pakistan show to promote and export Pakistani products to China.

Pakistani salt, citrus fruits and its value-added products, while rosewood furniture of Sargodha’s Sillanwali tehsil would particularly be promoted in the first phase, he said.

Sargodha University’s China Studies Institute Director Dr Fazlur Rehman said that they were imparting essential skills aligned with objectives of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the students.

Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti said that the University of Sargodha is the first public sector university to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative on agriculture, education, science and technology innovation.

