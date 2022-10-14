Partnership to financially empower the co-working ecosystem

KARACHI: ABHI has joined hands with Daftarkhwan to provide financial wellness exclusively to its more than 200 resident companies with over 2,500 members, a statement said.

ABHI Chief Executive Officer Omair Ansari said that ABHI is proud to partner with Daftarkhwan to financially empower its more than 200 member companies.

“The strategic partnership of Daftarkhwan and ABHI will prove to be a success and eventually unlock multiple opportunities to reach the goal of making Pakistan financially empowered,” he added.

Daftarkhwan Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Saad Idrees said Daftarkhwan has always focused on helping founders grow and scale their businesses.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of our members. With many companies and employees across the nation feeling the effects of the economic turmoil, we are very excited about this strategic partnership with ABHI that allows our members to attain and maintain financial wellness,” he added.

Daftarkhwan, one of the biggest co-working spaces in Pakistan, currently houses more than 2,500 professionals across seven locations in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

They are home to leading companies such as Uber, Trella, Jugnu, Sadapay, and Tintash. Daftarkhwan provides founders and professionals with modern office spaces in premium locations, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities suited to every business need.

With the current sky-high inflation, prices have gone up across the board, where it is getting harder for individuals and businesses to operate with limited working capital, late credit payments and salary delays.

ABHI provides relief whether it be a salaried employee or a business owner. The company offers a complete solution to promote financial wellness to companies within Daftarkhwan through their four main products including earned wage access, payroll financing, payroll processing, and invoice factoring.