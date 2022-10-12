P&G Pakistan collaborates with Reon Energy Limited to inaugurate 1.86 MW solar farm at Port Qasim

P&G Pakistan and Reon Energy Limited today (Wednesday) inaugurated the 1.86 MW solar farm located at P&G’s manufacturing site at Port Qasim, 25 miles from Karachi. This solar energy agreement is the largest for P&G Pakistan and supplies the premises with more than 2,700,000 kWh of renewable power annually. For comparison, that is enough renewable electricity to power approximately 500 residences in the vicinity and an annual saving of more than 83,000 trees.

The agreement with Grid Edge, a subsidiary of Reon Energy, is Pakistan’s leading Solar and Storage Solutions Specialist with deep domain expertise in project development, financial advisory, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and asset performance management. This solar farm is part of P&G’s global comprehensive plan to accelerate action toward net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. The agreement is expected to displace the equivalent of more than 1,670 tonnes of CO2-equivalent from the electricity grid annually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adil Farhat, CEO, P&G Pakistan said, “100% P&G manufacturing facilities in Pakistan meet the zero-waste-to-landfill qualifications. Partnering on this renewable power project brings furthers our commitment to environment sustainability and brings long-term, renewable electricity on-line that fulfills ~25% of the site’s electricity requirements. We are excited to work with our partner that pushes our strategy towards a cleaner and greener Pakistan”.

P&G has been working towards a comprehensive plan to accelerate action related to climate change across its global sites including Pakistan. P&G plants in Pakistan are working extensively towards the Company’s long-term environmental sustainability vision by promoting sustainability practices amongst employees as well as with suppliers and partners. Since 2010, P&G plants in Pakistan have delivered 38%, 59% and 25% reduction in energy, water, and CO2 respectively.

Sharing his thoughts, Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO, Reon Energy Limited, said, “We are honored to build on our long-standing relationship with P&G. This first of its kind Power Purchase Agreement does not only guarantee supply of clean energy at predictable rates, but has led to significant economic growth in the form of jobs. Both P&G Pakistan and Reon have brought a vision to this project that will build energy resilience as well as bring the nation closer to its net sustainability goals.