PITB to develop systems for TEPA for workflow efficiency

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) for the automation of traditional office processes, a statement said.

Under the agreement, PITB will develop a centralised Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and Financial Management System (FMS) for workflow efficiency at TEPA office.

PITB e-governance Director General Sajid Latif and TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Khan said that the use of technology in government institutions is the need of the hour. The agreement will improve departmental affairs and efficiency, he added.

Latif said that both the organisations will work together to implement modern reforms in TEPA. The department will be equipped with modern technology, he added.

The systems will automate the traditional office processes making them online, simple and speedy for effective management while reducing response time, creating a paperless environment and ensuring transparency in organisational processes.

PITB Additional Director General Adil Iqbal Khan, HR Director Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and senior officials from TEPA were also present on the occasion.

