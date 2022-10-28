Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 29th Oct 2022

Our most recent Quant price forecast projects that the value of Quant will increase by 0.25% and reach $ 167.98 by November 2, 2022. This is in accordance with our most recent Quant price forecast. The current sentiment, as indicated by our technical indicators, is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index is displaying 30. (Fear). Over the past 30 days, Quant has seen 16 out of 30 (53%) profitable trading days, accompanied by price volatility of 12.73%. Our projections for Quant indicate that now is a favourable time to purchase the asset.

One method for forecasting the future direction of the Quant price over the long term is to evaluate the cryptocurrency in light of other significant technology advancements and trends. If the price of Quant were to grow at the same rate as the internet or large technology companies like Google and Facebook while they were in their growth phase, the results are presented in the table that can be found above. It shows what the price of Quant would be at the end of the years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

If it continues to expand at the same rate as Facebook, the price of QNT is expected to reach $1,147.92 by the year 2025 in the most optimistic scenario. In the event if Quant were to follow the expansion of the Internet, the estimate for the year 2025 is 226.27 dollars.

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $ 167.70 USD

Quant Price Prediction

Quant is trading at a price that is higher than its 200-day simple moving average at the moment (SMA). Since September 7, 2022, the 200-day simple moving average has been indicating BUY for the past 51 days.

The price of Quant right now is higher than the 50-day simple moving average, and this indicator has been pointing for a BUY since September 23, 2022, which is 35 trading days ago.

On December 30, 2021, the Bitcoin market saw its most recent Death Cross. This event occurred 302 days ago. The most recent occurrence of a Golden Cross was on August 19, 2022, which was a total of 70 days ago.



Quant’s 200-day Simple Moving Average is expected to continue its upward trend over the next month and will reach $ 113.93 on November 27, 2022, according to our technical indicators. It is anticipated that the 50-Day Simple Moving Average for Quant will reach $ 186.33 by November 27, 2022.

The momentum oscillator known as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well-known indicator that shows whether or not a cryptocurrency’s price is oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 70). The value of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently 50.92, which suggests that the QNT market is in a neutral position.

