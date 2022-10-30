Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 31st Oct 2022

Our latest Quant price projection predicts a 0.25% growth to $ 167.98 by November 2, 2022. Our latest Quant price forecast agrees. The Fear & Greed Index is 30 and our technical indicators are neutral (Fear). Quant has had 16 profitable trading days in 30 days with 12.73% price volatility. Quant’s estimates suggest buying now.

Long-term Quant price predictions can be made by comparing the cryptocurrency to other major technology movements. The table above shows the effects if Quant’s price grew at the same rate as the internet or huge technology businesses like Google and Facebook during their expansion phase. It displays Quant’s pricing at the end of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $160.80 USD

Quant Price Prediction

Quant is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). 51 days since September 7, 2022, the 200-day simple moving average has indicated BUY.

Quant’s price is above the 50-day simple moving average, indicating a buy since September 23, 2022, 35 trading days ago.

Bitcoin had its latest Death Cross on December 30, 2021. 302 days ago. A Golden Cross occurred 70 days ago on August 19, 2022.



Quant’s 200-day Simple Moving Average is predicted to rise during the next month and hit $ 113.93 on November 27, 2022, according to our technical indicators. Quant’s 50-Day Simple Moving Average should reach $186.33 by November 27, 2022.

A popular momentum oscillator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), reveals if a cryptocurrency’s price is oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 30). (above 70). The QNT market is neutral with an RSI of 50.92.

