Roshan Equity Investment launched for non-resident Pakistanis

KARACHI: The capital market entities, banks and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the launch of the Roshan Equity Investment (REI), a product offered to non-resident Pakistanis under the umbrella of Roshan Digital Account, a statement said.

REI, introduced by the central bank in 2020, is an innovative product whereby non-resident Pakistanis can invest in Pakistan’s stock market conveniently, swiftly and digitally.

A gong ceremony was held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to mark the event, where SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad struck the gong.

PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar; Central Depository Company (CDC) Chief Executive Officer Badiuddin Akber; National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Lukman were also present at the occasion.

The chief executive officers of RDA offering banks and major securities brokers along with the board of directors and senior management of the participating organisations, including PSX Chief Operating Officer Nadir Rahman, were also among the key participants at the occasion.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, said that the launch of Roshan Equity Investment under the banner of the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Account is an important milestone in the development of the country’s capital market.

The RDA has provided an opportunity to non-resident Pakistanis to connect with domestic banking system and proved instrumental in attracting foreign exchange inflows of over $5.2 billion due to its ease of operability, fund repatriation and return offered on investment.

Ahmed was of the view that REI is another opportunity for non-resident Pakistanis where they can invest in financial instruments, equity and debt on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He also highlighted the importance of enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders to plan and work towards development of deeper, efficient, and more inclusive capital markets in Pakistan.

PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that the REI facility is a revolutionary step forward enabling overseas Pakistanis to build their wealth and contribute to Pakistan’s economy.

“It was a demand of overseas Pakistanis that they conveniently invest in their home-country’s stock market. The REI facility for Roshan Digital Account holders is an excellent opportunity to benefit not only the non-resident Pakistanis themselves but also the economy of Pakistan by way of routing the much-needed foreign exchange into the country,” she added.

She congratulated the teams of participating banks, the SBP and PSX for collaborating to introduce this facility for overseas Pakistani investors. “Today, we are officially rolling out the marketing campaign for REI which includes the specially designed advertisement for overseas Pakistani investors as well as other REI-focused marketing features.”

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan, through a video message, said that the enabling environment created through digital account opening in stock market and mutual funds, e-IPO process and linkage with Roshan Digital Account led to an 11 per cent and 6 per cent growth in investor base during the fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, respectively.

CDC’s Badiuddin Akber that the CDC is proud to be the main operational hub for all the investment made by RDA holders in PSX. “We are currently providing world class complete digital settlement services to more than 10,000 RDA holders around the globe.”

“With this collaborative campaign we expect that overseas Pakistani diaspora will come to know more about this lucrative avenue of investment and will provide us a chance to serve them with the best of our capabilities,” he added.

The REI account allows investors the benefit of investing in the local stock market just as they are able to avail the facilities of car financing, house financing and purchase of government bonds through their RDAs.

The marketing campaign for Roshan Equity Investment is a first of its kind where banks and the capital market SROs have come together and contributed to reach out to potential Pakistani investors residing abroad.

The event concluded with presentation of mementos to Governor SBP, CEOs of securities brokers, CDC, NCCPL, as well as to PSX marketing team and SBP officials.

