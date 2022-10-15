QUETTA: Rs750 Prize bond draw list will be held on 17th October, 2022 at Quetta.

State bank does the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Rs 750 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 750 Quetta 17-10-2022 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR The complete winner’s list will be updated here soon. Advertisement