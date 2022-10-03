Saquib H Shirazi elected PAMA chairman for 2022/23

The PAMA has elected Saquib H Shirazi as the new chairman.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has elected Saquib H Shirazi, as the new chairman for the year 2022/23 in elections held on September 30, 2022, a statement said.

Millat Tractors Executive Director Sohail Bashir Rana was elected as senior vice chairman while Pak Suzuki Motors Managing Director Masafumi Harano was elected as vice chairman, along with other members of the executive committee.

Shirazi, serving as the president and chief executive officer of Atlas Honda, has been elected as the PAMA chairman for the third time.

He is part of the Atlas Group, a leading player in the automotive sector, with presence in both as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and also in auto part making. Atlas is recognised as a leading proponent of localisation in the country.

Shirazi praised the services of the outgoing chairman, Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak and thanked the members for reposing confidence in him.

He resolved to uphold the interests of all stakeholders that encompass OEMs, part makers, dealers and customers.

PAMA director General Abdul Waheed Khan paid rich tributes to Ahmad Kuli Khan and Saquib Shirazi.

He recalled the Shirazi’s previous successful tenures as chairman, adding that Shirazi was the right person to lead the association in these challenging and testing times.

Khan added that the economic situation calls for a knowledgeable and respected personality to take the lead in steering the industry. Close communication, coordination and cooperation between the government and other auto sector stakeholders are the need of the hour.

The members welcomed the incoming chairman and expressed confidence in his leadership.

