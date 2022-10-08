Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Oct 2022
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Oct 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Oct 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Oct 2022

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.48 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 58.56 . Updated on, 8 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today58.4858.56

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD221223
EuroEUR216218
British PoundGBP244248
UAE DirhamAED59.560.1
Saudi RiyalSAR57.758.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD718.06723.06
Canadian DollarCAD162.33163.68
Australian DollarAUD143.02144.27
Omani RiyalOMR578.53583.03
Japanese YenJPY1.151.2
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.0448.49
Qatari RiyalQAR61.2161.71
Bahrain DinarBHD592.52597.02
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY31.3131.56
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3828.73
Danish KroneDKK29.3929.74
New Zealand DollarNZD126.26127.46
Singapore DollarSGD155.92157.22
Norwegians KroneNOK20.8621.16
Swedish KronaSEK20.0620.36
Swiss FrancCHF225.18226.93
Indian RupeeINR2.712.79

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Suzuki Cultus 2023 price in Pakistan
Suzuki Cultus 2023 price in Pakistan
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 12th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 12th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 12th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 12th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 12th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 12th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 12th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 12th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 12th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 12th Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story